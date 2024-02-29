JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target to $71.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.67.

Perficient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $64.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $96.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.29. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $220.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. Perficient had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Perficient news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $591,955.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Perficient news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $591,955.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $246,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,330 shares of company stock worth $961,900 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perficient

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Perficient by 5.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,403 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $19,464,000 after acquiring an additional 16,817 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth $567,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 6,104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,010 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $9,374,000 after buying an additional 159,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,626 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $57,800,000 after buying an additional 26,507 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 466,158 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $26,972,000 after buying an additional 167,266 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Further Reading

