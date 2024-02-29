Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.75-6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.3-42.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.22 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Best Buy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $79.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

