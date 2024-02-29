Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $199.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $166.00 to $199.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RSG. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $188.83.

Get Republic Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $185.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $126.58 and a 52-week high of $192.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.32.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.