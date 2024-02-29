First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $195.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $232.48.

Get First Solar alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First Solar

First Solar Trading Up 2.9 %

First Solar stock opened at $149.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.72 and a 200-day moving average of $159.24. First Solar has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. First Solar’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Solar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,151,817 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,093,515,000 after acquiring an additional 111,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Solar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,419,291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $840,063,000 after acquiring an additional 152,739 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of First Solar by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after acquiring an additional 351,540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of First Solar by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,024,000 after acquiring an additional 211,755 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,528,000 after acquiring an additional 56,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.