RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Announces Dividend of €1.25

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of €1.25 ($1.36) per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

RHI Magnesita Stock Performance

LON:RHIM opened at GBX 3,727 ($47.27) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,495.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,415.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93. RHI Magnesita has a 1-year low of GBX 2,034 ($25.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,810 ($48.33).

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.

