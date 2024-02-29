Crown Place VCT PLC (LON:CRWN) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.78

Crown Place VCT PLC (LON:CRWN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Crown Place VCT Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Crown Place VCT stock opened at GBX 29.20 ($0.37) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.08 million, a PE ratio of 2,920.00 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 30.70. Crown Place VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 29.20 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 32 ($0.41).
Crown Place VCT Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Crown Place VCT
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Place VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Place VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.