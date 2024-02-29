Crown Place VCT PLC (LON:CRWN) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.78

Crown Place VCT PLC (LON:CRWN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Crown Place VCT Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Crown Place VCT stock opened at GBX 29.20 ($0.37) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.08 million, a PE ratio of 2,920.00 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 30.70. Crown Place VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 29.20 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 32 ($0.41).

Crown Place VCT Company Profile

Crown Place VCT PLC is a Venture Capital Trust specializes in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in pubs, health and fitness clubs, cinemas, business services, healthcare technology, information technology, fintech and environmental sectors. The fund seeks to invest in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom.

