Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.4827 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Standard Chartered Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $19.75.
About Standard Chartered
