Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.350-1.520 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $896.4 million-$912.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Endava also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.210-0.240 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on DAVA. Citigroup raised their target price on Endava from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Endava from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Endava from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC downgraded Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Endava from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.63.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $63.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.49. Endava has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $82.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,254,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,459,000 after buying an additional 1,037,028 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Endava during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,236,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Endava by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,007,000 after acquiring an additional 459,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Endava by 428.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,701,000 after acquiring an additional 309,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Endava by 562.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,740,000 after acquiring an additional 249,499 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

