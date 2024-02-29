Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FIS. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.47.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.2 %

FIS stock opened at $66.87 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $68.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 215,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,096,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.