Piper Sandler Lowers Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) to Underweight

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $42.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOS

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.02. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $57.46.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mosaic will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,893,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Mosaic by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,958,000 after buying an additional 1,570,465 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,108,000 after buying an additional 1,486,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.