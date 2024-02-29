Capreit (TSE:CAR) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capreit in a report issued on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capreit’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Capreit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Capreit Price Performance

Capreit has a 1 year low of C$20.71 and a 1 year high of C$50.88.

Capreit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

