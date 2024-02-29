Analysts Offer Predictions for Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 12.8 %

NASDAQ URBN opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average of $36.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $47.29.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 561.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

