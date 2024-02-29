Dillard’s, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $8.50 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dillard’s in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $8.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $9.35. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dillard’s’ current full-year earnings is $32.72 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q4 2025 earnings at $9.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $31.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $28.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DDS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $417.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.96. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $272.58 and a twelve month high of $447.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $400.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dillard’s

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 352.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 15.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. 54.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,552,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

(Get Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

Featured Stories

