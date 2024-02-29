Wedbush Weighs in on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $21.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 349.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $504,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $504,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,343.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $1,242,569 over the last 90 days. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

