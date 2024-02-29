William Blair Weighs in on SoundThinking, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSTI)

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of SoundThinking in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SoundThinking’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get SoundThinking alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

SoundThinking Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of SoundThinking stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56. SoundThinking has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC purchased a new position in SoundThinking during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 286.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after purchasing an additional 71,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in SoundThinking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoundThinking

(Get Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.