Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cousins Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Cousins Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Cousins Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.29. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 4,392.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.