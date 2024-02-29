Timbercreek Financial Corp. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Timbercreek Financial in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Timbercreek Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TF. Fundamental Research set a C$9.67 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised Timbercreek Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Timbercreek Financial Price Performance

Timbercreek Financial stock opened at C$7.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$644.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.94, a current ratio of 125.50 and a quick ratio of 145.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.84. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$5.74 and a one year high of C$8.35.

Timbercreek Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.

