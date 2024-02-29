Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ares Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Ares Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARCC. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Get Our Latest Report on ARCC

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181,426 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.