Noble Financial Begins Coverage on SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

Equities researchers at Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 181.69% from the stock’s current price.

SelectQuote Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE SLQT opened at $1.78 on Thursday. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $405.44 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SelectQuote Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 302,110.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,754,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,573,000 after acquiring an additional 140,708,002 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,480,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,249 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 29,192.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,445,917 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 13,256.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,360,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 1,350,175 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote in the third quarter worth approximately $638,000. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Featured Stories

