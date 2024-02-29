Noble Financial Begins Coverage on SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

Equities researchers at Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 181.69% from the stock’s current price.
SelectQuote Stock Up 2.6 %
NYSE SLQT opened at $1.78 on Thursday. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $405.44 million for the quarter.
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
