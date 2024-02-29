BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Chemours (NYSE:CC) to Underperform

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 33.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CC. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Get Chemours alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CC

Chemours Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CC opened at $28.73 on Thursday. Chemours has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $39.05. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 7.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 4.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 4.6% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in Chemours by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.