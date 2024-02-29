Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.69. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $6.74.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 78.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 199.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 13,932 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

