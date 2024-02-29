Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Lifted to Outperform at William Blair

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KFY

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of KFY opened at $61.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average is $52.90. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $712.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 28,091 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the third quarter worth $2,393,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the third quarter worth $242,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 525.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,662,000 after buying an additional 188,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 7.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.