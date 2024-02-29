Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Duolingo’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.78.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DUOL

Duolingo Price Performance

DUOL opened at $195.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $101.27 and a 52-week high of $245.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.36. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -724.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. On average, analysts expect that Duolingo will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $9,149,355.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,489,472.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $9,149,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,489,472.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $7,563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,048,499.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,990,740 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.