Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 23,444 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 23,444 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of FedEx worth $34,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 42.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $244.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.83 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

