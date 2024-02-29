Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,067,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,068 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of CSX worth $32,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 12.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.9% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in CSX by 2.4% in the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in CSX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in CSX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 102,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

