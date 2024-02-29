Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases Shares of 98,825 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 98,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,041,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of AON by 17.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of AON by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 45.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 78.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 in the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $317.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $280.89 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.77 and its 200 day moving average is $317.73.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.36.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

