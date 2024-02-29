Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Acquires 433 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in WESCO International by 20.1% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 40,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in WESCO International by 16.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCC opened at $146.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.11. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.90 and a 12 month high of $195.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.19.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($1.21). WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $202.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WESCO International from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.83.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

