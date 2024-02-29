Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,887 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.18% of W. R. Berkley worth $28,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $84.56 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $86.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.