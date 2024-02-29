Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 389,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122,413 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $30,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

Microchip Technology stock opened at $82.18 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 42.06%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Get Our Latest Report on MCHP

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.