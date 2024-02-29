Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $27,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,019,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,064,642,000 after purchasing an additional 88,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,008,362,000 after purchasing an additional 119,907 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,337,453 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $978,808,000 after purchasing an additional 60,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,350,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $639,853,000 after purchasing an additional 37,718 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,059,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,590,000 after purchasing an additional 67,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSI shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $331.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.19. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.85 and a 52-week high of $333.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

