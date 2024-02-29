Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 1,895 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $1,679,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $138.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.87. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $139.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 3,772 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $515,217.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,673.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,184 shares of company stock worth $22,449,881. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

