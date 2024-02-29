Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Insider Sells 63,729 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $2,134,921.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,471 shares in the company, valued at $16,095,778.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Friday, February 9th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $2,023,395.75.

On Monday, December 11th, Erica Schultz sold 75,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $1,704,750.00.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.69. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

CFLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Confluent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

