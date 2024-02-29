Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) CEO Zvi Alon Sells 14,670 Shares of Stock

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) CEO Zvi Alon sold 14,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $19,951.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,521.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zvi Alon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Zvi Alon sold 19,606 shares of Tigo Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $28,820.82.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Zvi Alon sold 11,437 shares of Tigo Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $17,041.13.

Tigo Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TYGO opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Tigo Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tigo Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYGO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tigo Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,246,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Tigo Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,616,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tigo Energy by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 16,242 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tigo Energy during the third quarter valued at about $196,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TYGO. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Tigo Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Capital cut shares of Tigo Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Tigo Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

Tigo Energy Company Profile

Tigo Energy, Inc develops module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and module optimizer technology for the solar industry. It offers solar optimizers. The company also provides software solutions, which include module-level monitoring software that manages utility, commercial, and residential PV arrays; and a mobile application for solar array management.

