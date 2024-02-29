Verasity Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $101.57 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 20.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 29th. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $101.57 million and approximately $63.62 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 45.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

