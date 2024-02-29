Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.10 Per Share

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Spire Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPI opened at GBX 227.37 ($2.88) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 232.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 224.81. Spire Healthcare Group has a one year low of GBX 202 ($2.56) and a one year high of GBX 245 ($3.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of £918.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4,730.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.74) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 270 ($3.42) to GBX 260 ($3.30) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.