The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 20.80 Per Share

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.80 ($0.26) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $17.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The Weir Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,777 ($22.54) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,838.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,833.20. The company has a market cap of £4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,975.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Weir Group has a one year low of GBX 1,652.50 ($20.96) and a one year high of GBX 2,072 ($26.28).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,157.50 ($27.37).

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

