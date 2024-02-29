Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.65

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Macfarlane Group’s previous dividend of $0.94. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:MACF opened at GBX 123 ($1.56) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 121.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 113.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £195.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,230.00 and a beta of 0.71. Macfarlane Group has a one year low of GBX 98.38 ($1.25) and a one year high of GBX 127.78 ($1.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

