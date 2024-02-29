The Berkeley Group Holdings plc Declares Dividend of GBX 33 (LON:BKG)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

BKG stock opened at GBX 4,588 ($58.19) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,081.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,634 ($46.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,980 ($63.17). The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,749.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,421.87.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered The Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($56.44) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,559 ($57.83).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Sarah Sands purchased 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,869 ($61.76) per share, for a total transaction of £14,996.52 ($19,021.46). 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Berkeley Group

(Get Free Report)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.