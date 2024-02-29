Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2 Per Share

Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Ruffer Investment’s previous dividend of $1.65. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ruffer Investment Stock Performance
Shares of LON:RICA opened at GBX 262.75 ($3.33) on Thursday. Ruffer Investment has a one year low of GBX 260.86 ($3.31) and a one year high of GBX 310.50 ($3.94). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 266.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 267.75. The company has a market capitalization of £995.74 million, a PE ratio of -2,635.00 and a beta of 0.24.
Ruffer Investment Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ruffer Investment
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Ruffer Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruffer Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.