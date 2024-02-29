Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Raises Dividend to GBX 15 Per Share

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Schroders’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Schroders Trading Up 1.1 %
SDR opened at GBX 389.10 ($4.94) on Thursday. Schroders has a twelve month low of GBX 357.20 ($4.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 504 ($6.39). The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 413.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 406.20. The stock has a market cap of £6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,448.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Richard Oldfield purchased 63 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 403 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £253.89 ($322.03). Also, insider Peter Harrison bought 60 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 424 ($5.38) per share, with a total value of £254.40 ($322.68). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 182 shares of company stock worth $75,786. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Schroders Company Profile
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
