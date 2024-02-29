VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Short Interest Update

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VAT Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VACNY opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92. VAT Group has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $51.25.
VAT Group Company Profile
