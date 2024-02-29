Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Short Interest Update

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Mission Valley Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of MVLY opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57. Mission Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.50.

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter.

Mission Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank and Mission SBA Loan Servicing LLC that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

