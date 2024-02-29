Zacks Small Cap Comments on EpicQuest Education Group International Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EEIQ)

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for EpicQuest Education Group International in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin anticipates that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the year.

Get EpicQuest Education Group International alerts:

EpicQuest Education Group International Price Performance

Shares of EpicQuest Education Group International stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. EpicQuest Education Group International has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

EpicQuest Education Group International Company Profile

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States and internationally. The company offers English proficiency educational programming and transfer pathways for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career-training college.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EpicQuest Education Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EpicQuest Education Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.