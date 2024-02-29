Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKLU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Spark I Acquisition Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPKLU opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.28. Spark I Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spark I Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $918,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,982,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Spark I Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,570,000.

Spark I Acquisition Company Profile

Spark I Acquisition Corporation operates as a blank check company that intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

