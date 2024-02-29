Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITSY opened at $868.30 on Thursday. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $555.62 and a 12 month high of $900.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $795.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $756.69. The firm has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $24.29 EPS for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 88.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an investment and trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and parts; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.