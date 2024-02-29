Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.90. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harmony Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HRMY. Raymond James increased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

HRMY opened at $33.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.73. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $45.17.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.90 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,069 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 411,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 142,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.