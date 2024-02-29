Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,900 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the January 31st total of 458,500 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rail Vision Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSN opened at 2.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is 3.68. Rail Vision has a fifty-two week low of 1.01 and a fifty-two week high of 23.37.

Get Rail Vision alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rail Vision

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Rail Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rail Vision during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rail Vision during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

About Rail Vision

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rail Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rail Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.