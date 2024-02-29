TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Down 48.8% in February

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the January 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCW Strategic Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

TCW Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

