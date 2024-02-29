Brokers Set Expectations for McKesson Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McKesson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $27.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $27.02. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $27.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2025 earnings at $8.55 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays started coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.86.

NYSE MCK opened at $523.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $489.75 and its 200 day moving average is $459.83. McKesson has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $524.69. The stock has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in McKesson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $598,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

