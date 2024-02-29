Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the January 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Maritime Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Maritime Resources stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Maritime Resources has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

About Maritime Resources

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; and Wright Property located in Temiscaming, Canada.

